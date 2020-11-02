Bellarmine basketball moves into Freedom Hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When the Bellarmine Knights open their first season as in Division I as a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference, they will do so playing their home games in one of the world’s most famous arenas.
The university announced today a multi-year partnership with Kentucky Venues for Freedom hall to serve as home of the men’s and women’s basketball teams.
Under Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 recommendations limiting seating capacity to 15 percent, approximately 300 fans per game would have been permitted in Knights Hall. That led Bellarmine to began a search for alternate venues for home basketball games. Athletic Director Scott Wiegandt said “Freedom Hall was a natural choice as it’s steeped in rich basketball tradition and is minutes from our campus.”
“We then saw the obvious benefits of making Freedom Hall a more long-term home for our basketball programs,” Wiegandt said. “It has long been considered one of the best places in the world to watch a basketball game and the venue gives us ample room to grow into our new D-I status.”
Approximately 2,700 fans will be able to enjoy Knights basketball in the historic 18,252 seat arena.
Opened in 1956, Freedom Hall has not been home to a college basketball team since the University of Louisville let the facility after the 2009-10 season for the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville. Freedom Hall has hosted six NCAA Final Fours and was the home of the Kentucky Colonels of the American Basketball Association.
A new basketball court mirroring the one in Knights Hall will be installed. Bellarmine branding will also be placed throughout the arena.
Season ticket packages, single game tickets and suites will be available. All season ticket holder will receive information on by regular mail or e-mail. There are also plans for designated student seats and tickets.
The Knights will make their Freedom Hall debuts over Thanksgiving weekend. The Bellarmine men will host Transylvania (NCAA D-III) on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. The women open the next day facing Western Illinois in another 2 p.m. tipoff.
