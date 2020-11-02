Beshear: ‘Newest numbers are absolutely staggering,’ 1,032 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Monday from the Governor’s Mansion on Kentucky’s fight against the novel coronavirus.
Beshear started by announcing the new $7.8 million investment for expansion of Handle Global, a health care supply chain management company in Jefferson County. The funds will go towards additional warehousing and will add 80 new jobs across its distribution and headquarters operations.
The governor also reminded Kentuckians to vote as Election Day approaches.
“The division we’re seeing in our country is a great concern,” Beshear said. “So let’s all remember Wednesday we’re all members of this commonwealth, and we ought to try to act like it.”
Beshear also addressed the Kentucky State Police Academy training presentation quoting Adolf Hitler that was initially reported on Friday duPont Manual High School newspaper Manual RedEye.
“It is absolutely and totally unacceptable,” Beshear said. “There is no rationale or reason that it is ever okay, and while we believe this was done one time six years ago, we’re not stopping there.”
Beshear said that they will be going back and checking all training materials by Kentucky State Police and will continue to review making sure that it does not happen again in the future.
On Sunday, Beshear mentioned the last week was the highest week of newly reported cases since the pandemic began. The totals for last week was 11,700 cases, beating the record previously held the week prior with 9,345 cases.
“The newest numbers are absolutely staggering,” Beshear said. “This is a deadly pandemic."
Monday’s report confirms 1,032 new cases, which is now the highest number of cases reported on a Monday. There are now 109,670 total COVID cases within the commonwealth.
Kentucky’s positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average is now at 6.25 percent, which is the highest reported since June 1.
Three additional deaths due to the virus were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Kentucky to 1,470.
Other updates included on Monday:
- 988 patients currently hospitalized
- 270 patients currently within the ICU
- 142 patients on a ventilator
- Long-Term Care Facilities: 57 new resident cases, 39 new staff cases, 26 new reporting facilities
- Child Care Facilities: 9 new facilities reporting, 7 new staff cases, 5 new child cases
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.