Councilmembers to hear pubic comments on FOP, Metro government bargaining agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A public comment session will be held Monday by Louisville Metro Government Council on a Collective Bargaining Agreement between Metro Government and the River City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #614.
The session will be from 1 to 3 p.m. and the comments will be virtual using WebEx.
“It is very important for council members to hear from the public as we move through the process of discussion on the FOP Contract and this virtual session will be part of the official record,” Councilman David Yates (D-25), who chairs the Labor and Economic Development Committee, said.
People who registered to speak will be given three minutes to talk.
The session can be viewed on MetroTV, Spectrum Cable Channel 184 or on UVERSE at Channel 99. It can also be streamed by clicking here or on the Louisville Metro Council’s Facebook page.
