Election Day: Here’s a list of free and discounted options to get to the polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Needing a ride to vote? There are several ways to get help on Election Day.
Free options to the polls:
Some non-profit groups and political campaigns will provide free services.
The Breonna Taylor Foundation and Louisville Urban League are teaming up to shuttle Jefferson County voters to area voting locations.
Voters in need of transportation can get a ride to the polls from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, space on the bus is limited. For a ride call 502-354-8601 or visit their website to schedule a ride. Masks are required for drivers and passengers.
Fare-free services:
TARC and TARC 3 will offer fare-free services along all regular routes on Tuesday.
Passengers must adhere to COVID-19 guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing.
TARC also will offer a dedicated shuttle from Union Station (1000 W. Broadway) every 30 minutes to the Fair & Expo Center voting location. Shuttle rides will begin when polls open at 6 a.m.
Rideshare app options:
Lyft, Uber and Lime will offer either free or discounted transportation to vote.
Lyft is offering half-off one ride up to $10 to any polling place or drop box using the code 2020VOTE.
Uber has half off round-trip rides to and from polling locations up to $7 each way, or $14 round trip.
The company is also partnering with Pizza to the Polls to deploy food trucks across 29 cities including Louisville.
The scooter-sharing company Lime is offering two half-hour rides for free on election day so people can vote. Riders will be able to use the promotional code LIMETOPOLLS2020 to receive the two free rides.
To find Lime scooters at several locations around Louisville, download the Lime app on your phone or click here.
The polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
