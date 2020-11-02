Fairdale man charged with possessing 400+ images of child porn, explosive devices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hillview police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have made an arrest in a local child pornography case, after a man was charged with making home-made explosives, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.
Donnie Elliott, of Fairdale, is now in custody at the Bullitt County Detention Center.
Hillview police said he was charged on Sept. 27 after investigators got a call from an alleged victim accusing Elliott of following her. Through that investigation, officers tracked Elliott down and conducted a traffic stop and search of his vehicle.
That’s when, Hillview Police Chief William Mahoney said, officers found home-made explosive devices in his car.
The ATF was called in, and Elliott was charged with possession of a destructive device, stalking, harassment, and wanton endangerment.
The detectives continued investigating and later came into possession of a USB device, where the chief said they discovered about 400 pornographic images of children and a handful of videos.
Hillview detectives said they believe some of the victims may be local.
On Friday, Elliott was charged with possessing and/or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
Mahoney said the case is still open and his team will continue to investigate while working with federal partners.
