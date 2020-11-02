FORECAST: Dry and warmer days ahead

- THIS WEEK: Warming trend begins on Tuesday with 70s this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While not as cold as last night, we’ll all drop into the 30s tonight as skies remain mostly clear through Tuesday morning.
Don’t let the weather hold you back from voting, if you haven’t already, on Election Day! It’ll be chilly with 30s in the morning, but by the afternoon abundant sunshine will propel us well into the 60s.
We’ll continue the trend of progressively milder nights as we only fall into the mid 40s Tuesday night under mostly clear skies.
Wednesday looks like a winner as highs brush up against 70 degrees in the afternoon thanks to a southerly wind and bright, beautiful sunshine.
The warming trend continues Wednesday as sunshine and a southwesterly wind boost temperatures well into the 60s. No rain in the forecast until the beginning of next week.
