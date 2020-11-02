Graves Co., Ky. truck driver reported missing; his truck found in Texas

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky truck driver has been added to the National Crime Information Computer as a missing person after he hasn’t talked to family since October 31.
According to Graves County deputies, Felix Villegas, an over-the-road truck driver, was reported missing on Monday, November 2. She told them he called her on Saturday, Oct. 31 around 1:30 p.m. from an Amarillo truck stop.
Family members have tried to call his cell phone number numerous times, but say his cell phone goes directly to voicemail.
His daughter told officers it’s not like him to not answer his phone.
Deputies say his semi-truck was towed from a truck stop in Amarillo, Texas and returned to the registered owner.
Villegas is described as having black hair, brown eyes and a gray and black goatee.
He lives in Graves County and was last physically seen by his family there.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Graves County Sheriff’s Department at 270-247-4501.
