'I’ll never forget that sound’: Halloween drive-by shooting leaves Clarksville couple traumatized

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A Clarksville couple got an unexpected scare Halloween night, but it was something much more sinister and dangerous than a typical prank.
“It was Halloween, such a beautiful day. We went to take a hike and ate dinner with my dad at night, and then we were just, you know, going to have a quiet Halloween night at home,” Carrie Acree explained to WAVE 3 News.
It was just before 10 p.m. Acree said the full moon was shining, however, it was anything but quiet. In the kitchen making coffee and tea, Acree said a gunshot rang out through her home.
“I’ll never forget that sound,” she said.
Acree said she instantly screamed for her husband.
“He couldn’t even bring himself to go look, he was so worried and checking me over because I thought I had been hit," she said. "I really was hurting my chest and it was you know of course now adrenaline. You know the fear, but it was just unbelievable.”
Acree and her husband haven’t been the same since.
“Right now, for instance, I mean I want to, I don’t know why, but I want to hold on to… I’m sorry,” Acree said with tears in her eyes, clutching the back of her head, trying to shield it from the window she was sitting in front of.
A foot or so above her head, a bullet hole spidered out across her double-paned window.
“The sound was so loud and startled me that it hurt my chest, and I fell to the floor like a rag doll,” Acree said.
After calling the Clarksville Police Department, the couple was even more shocked after officers found a 9 mm bullet lodged in their wall. She said even the officers seemed startled by the discovery.
“They pulled my curtains open and they saw that hole, and I saw it for the first time and that’s when it really hit me,” Acree said. “This was my grandmother’s house, and I was a little kid here and got off the bus on this road, and growing up around here and just never, you know, I’ve never heard of someone’s house being shot into.”
Traumatized and jumpy, ducking under all the windows, Acree said she realized she wasn’t completely alone in the scare. It turned out the house across the street also had been hit several times where a 5-year-old child was asleep inside and as costumed teens and party-goers were still wandering around the neighborhood.
Though Halloween is over, not knowing who did this or why continues to haunt the Acrees.
Investigators ask that anyone who has information regarding the shooting to contact the Clarksville Police Department immediately.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.