Jefferson County Election Day voting options

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With weeks of early voting now behind us, if someone is heading to the polls on Election Day, they’re likely either going to vote in-person or looking to return an absentee ballot.
Polls in Kentucky will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. If a person is in line at 6 p.m., they will be allowed to vote per state law.
“In some states, they’ve had problems this year,” Secretary of State Michael Adams (R-KY) said, while speaking to the Rotary Club of Louisville recently. “They’ve had people in line until after midnight waiting to vote. We haven’t had any experiences like that. I think that’s because we’ve made so much early voting available to take some of the pressure off.”
Jefferson County will have 20 polling sites. Residents can go to any of them regardless of where they live in the county.
“It makes it easier for the voter,” Adams said. “I can’t tell you how many voters I’ve seen disenfranchised over the years because they went to the wrong precinct. They didn’t know better and they just gave up.”
Voters will need to follow CDC guidelines, which include wearing a mask.
Kentucky’s photo ID voting law is now in effect, but those who are unable to get one because their circuit clerk’s office was closed or in fear of COVID exposure, can sign a document, produce an approved non-photo ID, and cast their ballot.
If someone requested an absentee ballot, but hasn’t received it yet, they can vote in person.
Drop-off boxes will be available at all voting locations on Election Day during polling hours in Jefferson County.
Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Election Day, November 3, and received by the November 6. USPS recommends voters mail their completed ballot before Election Day, and at least one week prior to their state’s deadline.
TARC will be providing free service including a shuttle, which runs from Union Station to the Expo Center every 30 minutes Tuesday.
