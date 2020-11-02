Louisville chief health strategist calls photos of large Halloween party ‘alarming’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Photos from what appear to be a large Halloween party in the Butchertown neighborhood posted are being shared on social media with concern over hosting a large gathering amid a pandemic.
The pictures originate from the Instagram account Visceral City Studios, a video and photography studio. The photos were used in an Instagram story over the weekend, showing a large number of people at an indoor party venue.
The account published the posts on Halloween night. Several other tagged accounts within the Instagram story also made posts about the party over the weekend, allegedly hosted by the account owner.
Over the weekend, the photos were shared on various social media pages, with users voicing their concerns on the safety of the event, especially with a recent spike in COVID cases in Jefferson County.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, Louisville’s Chief Health Strategist and the director of Public Health and Wellness, said the photos of the gathering were brought to the health department’s attention.
“With COVID-19 cases growing almost exponentially, such gatherings are alarming," she said. “I recommend a 14-day quarantine for anyone who disregarded Gov. Beshear’s recommendations for Red counties like ours, and attended any indoor Halloween gathering outside immediate family. Please, especially, stay away from friends or family members who have any underlying health conditions or who are 60 or older. I also recommend testing for the virus later this week.”
“As we fight against COVID-19, we must pull together to save lives, prevent severe illness and longer lasting health damage," Moyer added. “I greatly appreciate all the people doing the right thing. But it will take all of us to beat this virus.”
Beshear also commented on the photos, saying that if they were taken this year, it’s “really irresponsible with the virus spreading.”
“Everybody’s actions or inactions impacts everybody else," Beshear said. “Going to an enclosed place with a whole lot of people. The virus is there, and the virus is spreading.”
Beshear had previously given guidance advising Kentuckians not to plan large gatherings on Halloween, saying “this is not the year to have adult Halloween parties."
WAVE 3 News has reached out to Visceral City Studios for a response over the phone, but calls were unanswered and we were unable to leave a message.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.