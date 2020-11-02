Louisville parents take kids to the polls to show importance of voting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Political talk is everywhere and it’s probably something children nationwide are noticing due to constant ads running on TV and the internet, signs around cities, and discussions at home.
Monday at the Louisville Marriott East, there were several parents who brought their children along so they could witness the voting process. Savannah Kelley told WAVE 3 News she brought her seven-year-old son Dash along so he could see her cast her ballot.
“We were actually talking about the election in the car,” Kelley said. “[Dash] was telling me who he would vote for. I told him who I am voting for. It’s good for him to learn about that, the process, and seeing people actively doing it.”
Kristi Havener knows her 20-month-old daughter Ellen doesn’t understand why she was in tow on Monday at the polls but Havener wants to be able to say that she taught her daughter early on about the importance of voting.
“It makes me feel good,” Havener said. “It’s showing her how to be a good citizen and how to be committed to this country.”
Justin Anderson also brought his three children along to drop off his ballot.
“This is part of being a good citizen,” Anderson said.
“If we don’t learn about what our parents do then we can’t really do it,” Anderson’s 10-year-old daughter, Jasmine, chimed in.
Kids do learn by example. Dr. Felissa Goldstein is a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Norton Healthcare, and she explained to WAVE 3 News that children feed off the emotions of the adults around them.
“If you are nervous or anxious explain to them briefly why you are,” Goldstein said.
The psychiatrist said it’s also important to tell kids to respect the views of others. Reassure them they are safe, know the facts if they ask questions, and be honest with them if answers are not simple.
Goldstein said negative behavior like name-calling of people with different political views should also be avoided around children.
“Understand and listen to them,” she said. “Listen to their fears and listen to their concerns. Encourage them to develop an opinion even though they are not able to vote yet.”
Even if a preferred candidate doesn’t win, explain to kids that voting is a process and a way to make opinions heard.
