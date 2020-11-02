‘Make a difference’: Voters in west Louisville encourage community to turn out on Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Voters in west Louisville are hopeful for a high turnout on Election Day.
A number of those who cast their ballots Monday at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage (KCAAH) encouraged others in the community to do their civic duty.
Shortly before the polls closed at 4:30 p.m. on the last day of early voting, voters like Djenne Freeman told WAVE 3 she cast her ballot for change.
“It’s just really important that we have change,” she said. “It was just exciting to see all colors coming together because we need a common thing, change.”
First-time voter Jacobe Daugherty, who brought his family to the polls, said he’s also hoping to use his vote to create change.
“It’s time to make change. I’m tired of living in the same life. It’s time to do more and the only way to do more is to get our voices heard. We’ve got to vote” he said.
Long-time voter Wanda Dickerson, 68, used her powerchair to roll to the polls on Monday. She told WAVE 3 News she has voted since she was eligible and hopes young people will use their voice this year.
“They definitely need to start speaking up now, because the issues that we make today are going to affect tomorrow,” she said.
During three weeks of early voting, far fewer ballots were cast at KCAAH than Jefferson County’s three other polling sites at Louisville Marriott East, the YUM! Center and Kentucky Exposition Center.
Voters like Franklin Lewis hope there is a higher voter turnout within the west Louisville community on Election Day.
“If you’re not voting and you don’t care about this country, then why are you here? Because there’s no reason for you not to get somewhere and make a vote,” he said.
