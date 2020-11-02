A reversed parade for Veterans Day

MIDDLETOWN, KY (WAVE) - The 2020 Kentucky Veterans Day Parade will reverse how the displays are shown and the audience watches.
Because of the pandemic, the style of the traditional down the road parade is switching. The 10th-anniversary event, which starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 in the parking lot of Southeast Christian Church, will find the displays staying parked and guests driving through what organizers are calling “The Corridors of Freedom.”
The style of the traditional down the road parade is switching due to COVID-19. Organizers are calling it the reverse parade. This year’s parade was moved to the Southeast Christian Church parking lot to get more families involved.
With traditions and events canceled across the world, country, and city, Wayne Hettinger, the parade co-chair, wanted to make the event work because of the men and women who value the moment.
“They [are the] people that have absolutely put their lives on the line for this country and the freedoms that we all have and our way of life,” Hettinger said. “These are the people who made that possible and we don’t want to forget them.”
No one can get out of their cars. As you drive through the 50 displays you’ll see women with headbands on honoring Rosie The Riveter who Hettinger said was going to be the grand marshal.
Organizers said it will take no more than 15 to 20 minutes to get through the parade. Every display will have a veteran theme.
The parade, which is being held for the first time in Middletown, will be streamed exclusively on all WAVE 3 News online platforms.
