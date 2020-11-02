2020 Santa Claus postmark released.

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re getting our first look at this year’s holiday postmark from the Santa Claus Post Office.
Each year it’s designed by a local high school art student as part of a contest.
This year’s artist is Summer Weedman, who is now a freshman at Vincennes University Jasper Campus.
Officials at the famous post office say they get more than 400,000 pieces of mail in December compared to only 13,000 pieces of mail per month for the rest of the year.
This special postmark has been offered every Christmas season since 1983.
The post office will start offering Weedman’s postmark on December 1.
