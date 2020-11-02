Southern Indiana early voting polls packed to the last minute

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - On the final day for early voting in the State of Indiana, people lined up at Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds went in and came out quickly.
“The line moved quickly and didn’t take long at all,” said Kathy Schaffer, an early voter.
Many people have said that’s been standard across the board in Southern Indiana polling sites. Some say it seems that the hardest part about early voting is doing the actual voting.
Tracy McDonald says this year, people have a lot on their minds to consider in the voting booths.
“I decided to come out and give my voice for change especially with stuff that’s been going on with racial tension, like the pandemic, the economy,” McDonald said.
While trying to find the best candidates to remedy those issues, seemingly the only hiccup in Monday’s voting plans was the early closing of polling locations at 12 p.m.
People were able to get inside and get their hands marked, indicating to poll workers they were in line before the cutoff. Voters said once they were in it went smoothly, people went into the booths and right out through the exit.
People did get turned away if they got there after the deadline. Indiana voters can cast ballots at your polling place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
