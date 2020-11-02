Trinity athlete tests positive for COVID-19; game against North Laurel canceled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Trinity High School’s upcoming game against North Laurel High School has been canceled after a student athlete tested positive for COVID-19.
Trinity Athletics tweeted about the cancellation Monday stating the athlete tested positive last weekend and had stayed home from school and the team last Thursday and Friday.
The team will follow Health Department guidelines and pause operations until Nov. 12, according to the school.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.