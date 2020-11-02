Trinity athlete tests positive for COVID-19; game against North Laurel canceled

Trinity athlete tests positive for COVID-19; game against North Laurel canceled
Trinity High School
By Sarah Jackson | November 2, 2020 at 12:35 PM EST - Updated November 2 at 12:35 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Trinity High School’s upcoming game against North Laurel High School has been canceled after a student athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

Trinity Athletics tweeted about the cancellation Monday stating the athlete tested positive last weekend and had stayed home from school and the team last Thursday and Friday.

The team will follow Health Department guidelines and pause operations until Nov. 12, according to the school.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.