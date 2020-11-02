Unrelated shootings reported within minutes, blocks of each other

By John P. Wise | November 2, 2020 at 2:43 PM EST - Updated November 2 at 4:18 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators responded to two shootings within just a few minutes of each other Monday afternoon.

LMPD confirmed the first shooting took place at about 2:20 p.m. near the intersection of 19th and Broadway. A man and a woman were rushed to University Hospital with gunshot injuries that were not life-threatening.

Then, five minutes later, a second shooting was reported near the intersection of 29th and Bank streets. A man was rushed to UofL Hospital, also with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

The shootings were not related, LMPD said.

Information about suspects or motives was not immediately available.

