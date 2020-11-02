Voters take advantage of last day for early voting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Election Day loomed, Kentucky voters had one last chance to cast an early ballot Monday.
Of the thousands of voters that had already come through the four early voting sites, so many of them shared the same sentiment that the unusual process was even easier than other years.
“It’s more convenient, it’s less crowded, you don’t have to stand in line, you’re in and out,” voter Rochelle Phillips said, “and this is the best I’ve seen it.”
Phillips has been bringing her neighbors to the polls since early voting started on October 13. She said she’d usually vote in Shively, closer to her home, but she liked the setup at the Kentucky Expo Center.
The four early voting locations have welcomed thousands of voters: the Expo Center, the KFC Yum! Center, Louisville Marriott East, and the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage.
Between early voting and mail-in ballots, 310,651 people had already cast their vote in Jefferson County as of Sunday, Nov. 1.
That’s among roughly 630,000 registered voters.
When Rochelle Phillips brought along her neighbor Marilyn Smith Monday, it was an easy sell.
“I told her she could come today and get it over with,” said Phillips, “and won’t have to probably stand in a long line tomorrow.”
Although polls close at 4:30 p.m. Monday, they will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday for Election Day.
