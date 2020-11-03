Beshear announces sixth-highest day of COVID cases in Ky. on Election Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear provided another update for Kentucky on Election Day, speaking on the commonwealth’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beshear said that Tuesday’s update would be brief as the commonwealth focused on elections, with polling locations still open in Kentucky until 6 p.m.
“I know people are focused on elections today,” Beshear said. “When you wake up tomorrow, I hope you realize that no matter who wins or who loses, we are still at war with this virus and we’re going to need your effort. No matter the outcome, this virus is not going away the day after election.”
In Tuesday’s update, Beshear confirmed 1,795 new positive cases of COVID-19, which is the sixth-highest reported day of cases in Kentucky. Of those reported cases, 255 are kids aged 18 or under. There are now a total of 111,379 reported cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.
The governor also confirmed 11 new deaths due to the virus, which brings the total number of Kentuckians who have died due to COVID-19 to 1,503.
Kentucky’s positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average is now at 6.24 percent.
Other information provided in Tuesday’s report includes:
- 1037 patients currently hospitalized
- 259 patients within the ICU
- 116 patients on a ventilator
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
