Decision 2020: Races and results for Louisville Metro and surrounding counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Polls closed on Election Day in Louisville at 6 p.m., and voters had more than just the presidential and U.S. Senate races to weigh in on this year.
Voters will decide who will represent the state in the U.S. House of Representatives, with House Districts 1-6 up for grabs The following fall within the WAVE Country:
- District 2 (Barren, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Daviess, Edmonson, Garrard, Grayson, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Larue, Meade, Mercer, Nelson, and Warren counties, with portions of Jessamine, Spencer, and Washington counties)
- Republican Brett Guthrie (Incumbent) - Winner (73.8%)
- Democrat Hank Linderman - (23.7%)
- Libertarian Robert Perry - (1.9%)
- District 3 (Jefferson County)
- Democrat John Yarmuth (Incumbent) - Winner (62.1%)
- Republican Rhonda Palazzo - 37.9%
- District 4 (Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Greenup, Henry, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Oldham, Owen, Pendleton, Shelby, and Trimble counties, with portions of Boyd, Harrison, Jefferson, and Spencer counties)
- Republican Thomas Massey (Incumbent) - Winner (65.7%)
- Democrat Alexandra Owensby - (34.3%)
Kentucky State House of Representative and Kentucky Senate seats are also opening up, with several incumbent representatives and senators running unopposed. The following in WAVE Country are running against other candidates:
- 29th House District (Jefferson County)
- Republican Kevin Bratcher (Incumbent) - Winner (56%)
- Democrat Suzanne Kugler - (44%)
- 32nd House District (Jefferson County)
- Democrat Tina Bojanowski (Incumbent)
- Republican G. Hunt Rounsavall Jr.
- 33rd House District (Jefferson and Oldham counties)
- Republican Jason Nemes (Incumbent)
- Democrat Margaret S. Plattner
- 36th House District (Jefferson and Oldham counties)
- Republican Jerry T. Miller (Incumbent) - Winner (61%)
- Democrat Jeff Grammer - 39%
- 37th House District (Jefferson County)
- Democrat Jeffrey Martin Donohue (Incumbent)
- Republican Jimmy Maricle
- 46th House District (Jefferson County)
- Democrat Al Gentry (Incumbent) - Winner (60%)
- Republican Bob DeVore - 40%
- 48th House District (Jefferson, Oldham counties)
- Democrat Maria Sorolis (Incumbent)
- Republican Ken Fleming
Other races in Jefferson County include the following:
- Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District - Board of Supervisors
- Sarah Sammons
- Jennifer Chappell
- 30th Circuit Court Judge
- Ellie Kerstetter (Incumbent)
- Lori Goodwin
- Daren Neel
Jefferson County voters are also being asked to vote on a tax increase that would result in $50 million for Jefferson County Public Schools. However, those votes won’t be counted unless an appeals process overturns a judge’s decision to invalidate a petition challenging the matter.
Five Metro Council contests are also being voted on in Jefferson County.
This story will be updated as election results come in.
