Early lines shorten quickly at southern Indiana polling location

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – Polls opened at 6 a.m. across Indiana Tuesday for the 2020 general election.
At St. Stephen Church, voters were lined up outside by 5:30 a.m.
Even after the doors opened, the line continued to grow, but by about an hour into voting the lines died down.
During that time, the temperature hovered around near freezing.
Early voting was supposed to alleviate some of problems that could arise.
For 28 days, Indiana offered early voting, partly to try to limit crowds across the state of Indiana.
By about 7 a.m. those problems really did not exist at St. Stephen.
Poll workers at the location said they were not unfamiliar with crowds at St. Stephen on election days, and several voters said it was a painless wait.
Some of them also said, regardless of how long they had to wait, or even how cold it is outside, it was their civic duty to be there and vote.
“It wasn’t really that long,” Araceli Hunt, who brought along her 10-year-old daughter to witness the democratic process, said. “We waited outside for about 30 minutes, so once we got in, I got a cup of coffee beforehand, so that did warm me up… I encourage everybody to come out and vote.”
Polls in Indiana and Kentucky close at 6 p.m., local time.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.