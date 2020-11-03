2020 Election: Trump breezes to victory in Kentucky, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just as he did in his surprising 2016 romp, President Donald Trump claimed Kentucky and Indiana in Tuesday night’s bid for re-election.
Trump took 62 percent of the vote in Kentucky and 60 percent in Indiana.
Democratic challenger Joe Biden is trying to unseat the Republican incumbent during an unprecedented year that has seen a still-burgeoning global health panic as well as a racial reckoning on the home front.
As contentious as things were on the campaign trail, this year’s contest was muted somewhat because of social distancing and other restrictions necessitated by the coronavirus crisis.
The Associated Press called Kentucky for Trump just minutes after 7 p.m., and Indiana shortly after 8 p.m. As of about 10:30 p.m., Biden held a 131-108 advantage in the electoral race, but too many battleground contests remained either too close to call or leaning toward Trump.
In Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cruised to a seventh U.S. Senate term over Democratic rival Amy McGrath. The forecasting site FiveThirtyEight.com had given the incumbent a 96-percent chance to win. The Associated Press called his victory at about 8 p.m.
Jefferson County voters were asked to vote on a tax increase to help inject more than $50 million into Jefferson County Public Schools coffers. But the votes won’t be counted unless an appeals process overturns a judge’s decision to invalidate a petition challenging the matter.
They also voted on five Metro Council contests.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb won his re-election bid against Democrat Woody Myers.
This story is being updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.