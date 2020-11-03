2020 Election: Trump, McConnell breeze in Kentucky again

Trump, the incumbent Republican, claimed Kentucky shortly after the polls closed, just after 7 p.m.
By John P. Wise | November 3, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST - Updated November 3 at 8:13 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Polls are now closed in Kentucky and Indiana.

Voters were asked to decide between President Donald Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Trump, the incumbent Republican, claimed Kentucky shortly after the polls closed, just after 7 p.m.

In Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell claimed a seventh U.S. Senate term over Democratic rival Amy McGrath. The forecasting site FiveThirtyEight.com had given the incumbent a 96-percent chance to win. The Associated Press called his victory at about 8 p.m.

Jefferson County voters were asked to vote on a tax increase to help inject more than $50 million into Jefferson County Public Schools coffers. But the votes won’t be counted unless an appeals process overturns a judge’s decision to invalidate a petition challenging the matter.

They also voted on five Metro Council contests.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb won his re-election bid against Democrat Woody Myers.

