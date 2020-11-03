FORECAST: Record warmth in the 10 day Earliest Alert

- 70s making a comeback
- Record warmth possible Sunday and Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A southerly breeze will keep temperatures from falling into the 30s in most spots overnight as skies continue to be clear. Lows will bottom out in the 40s by Wednesday morning.
Wednesday afternoon looks perfect thanks to mostly sunny skies and highs brushing up against the 70 degree mark. Most areas will fall into the 40s again Wednesday night except for Louisville’s urban center, which will likely hover around 50 by Thursday morning.
Clouds will increase somewhat overnight. Thursday’s partly sunny sky will be accompanied by highs in the mid to upper 60s. What a nice day it will be!
The 70s arrive by Friday as the dry stretch continues. That trend lingers into the weekend with increasing temperatures. The well above average highs should push mid to upper 70s. Sunday’s record high is 77, previously set in 1999 - our current forecast ties that number.
