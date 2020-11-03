FORECAST: Sunny as warm-up continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Election Day features plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will warm from the 30s this morning into the 60s by the afternoon. Southerly winds will keep us warmer overnight beneath clear skies. Temperatures fall into the 40s for lows.
Our warm-up continues tomorrow as abundant sunshine remains in the forecast. As high-pressure shifts to our south and east, southerly winds will guide highs well into the upper 60s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy as temperatures fall into the 40s once again.
Despite extra clouds on Thursday, the forecast remains dry through the week with temperatures climbing in the 70s into the weekend. Our next chance for rain arrives late Monday into Tuesday of next week.
