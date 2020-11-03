Homeowners claim multiple people invaded home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating following a report that multiple people invaded a home.
Officers were flagged down by homeowners who told them their home on Shelby Street had been invaded by multiple people around 11 a.m., according to LMPD spokeswoman officer Beth Ruoff.
The SWAT Team was called to the home and cleared the house.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
