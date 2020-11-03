Indiana AG candidate Todd Rokita tests positive for COVID-19

HENDRICKS CO., Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana Republican Attorney General candidate and former congressman Todd Rokita has recently tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be attending election night events.
According to a release sent Tuesday afternoon from Rokita’s campaign team, Rokita was informed that he was exposed to a positive COVID-19 case from a person unconnected from campaign activities.
Rokita and his family have been quarantining from home following Indiana state guidelines, and had recently tested positive for COVID after developing some symptoms, according to his team.
The release says Rokita is doing well and working from home, and will be watching tonight’s election results from home.
Rokita’s team says he looks forward “to serving as Indiana’s next Attorney General.”
Democratic AG candidate Jonathan Weinzapfel tweeted Tuesday afternoon, wishing Rokita a speedy recovery.
The winner of the general election between Rokita and Weinzapfel will succeed Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill.
