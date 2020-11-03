LMPD: Two men injured in Valley Station shooting

By Dustin Vogt | November 3, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a shooting was reported in the Valley Station neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

MetroSafe says calls came in for reports of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. on the 5600 block of Vevia Place.

According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, when officers arrived they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to University Hospital and are expected to be OK.

Police are continuing their investigation at this time. Currently, there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

