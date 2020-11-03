McIntosh, Kolb win election to JCPS board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s largest school district has gained a new face on its board. Sarah McIntosh, a former Jefferson County Public Schools teacher and mother of current JCPS students, won the District 7 seat getting nearly 63 percent of the vote. McIntosh will replace Chris Brady, who did not seek re-election.
District 7 makes up the eastern part of Jefferson County and is the largest of the seven school board districts.
“I’m just really excited to get to work,” McIntosh said. “I’ve been working in education and with students for so long, and so now it feels really, I guess the word is grateful to have the opportunity speak on behalf of our students, our parents, our community and really have an impact in a positive way.”
McIntosh said she has a long list of tasks she hopes to accomplish on the school board, but the first item is improving outcomes for students.
“That means working on the achievement gap, it means making sure that every student has the opportunities and resources they need; it means making sure they’re prepared to move on to the next level,” McIntosh said. “We have a lot of tasks ahead of us but definitely making improvements for all of our kids.”
Incumbent Chris Kolb was re-elected to represent District 2, winning by approximately 66 percent of the vote. Kolb posted the following statement on his Facebook campaign page:
“I’d like to congratulate Jody Hurt on running a strong race in difficult circumstances. Jody cares deeply about public education and is a staunch supporter of JCPS and our students. I’d also like to thank my family for their constant support and for putting up with another campaign. We still have a lot of work to do in JCPS and I am honored and grateful to the voters for entrusting me to continue working on their behalf.”
Incumbent Joe Marshall ran unopposed in District 4.
Even though the JCPS property tax increase appeared on the ballot, a judge tossed out the petition against it on Oct. 30 ruling the petition did not have enough valid signatures in order to move the tax increase proposal to a vote. If the judge’s ruling stands, people who live in Jefferson County will automatically pay around an additional $70 a year on a $100,000 home.
