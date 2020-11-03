McIntosh, Kolb win election to JCPS board

“I’d like to congratulate Jody Hurt on running a strong race in difficult circumstances. Jody cares deeply about public education and is a staunch supporter of JCPS and our students. I’d also like to thank my family for their constant support and for putting up with another campaign. We still have a lot of work to do in JCPS and I am honored and grateful to the voters for entrusting me to continue working on their behalf.”