Police seeking leads to locate missing Graves Co. juvenile

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to locate a juvenile missing since early this morning.
Taylor Staggs was last seen around 3 a.m. today at her home, but was not home around 10 a.m. when her mother woke up.
Staggs is 5′5″ tall, has a slim build, short blue hair, blue eyes and may have a nose ring. She requires medication for health issues.
Authorities did not have a description of the clothing Staggs was wearing but say she may have bags of additional clothing with her.
Staggs has friends in and around the Marshall County area. If you have seen Taylor Staggs or have information about her location, contract the graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501 or contact your local law enforcement agency.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.