Report: Woman defends hanging black skeleton decoration labeled ‘Kamala Harris’ for Halloween

(WAVE) - A woman in Washington State is defending her controversial choice of Halloween decorations after neighbors complained about them to a local newspaper.
Ronnarae Cowell, 71, of Richland, Wash., told the Tri-City Herald that a black skeleton hanging from her tree with the sign “Kamala Harris Nov. 4, 2020” was meant to be funny. The decoration also features a black wig.
Next to the the Harris skeleton are two others labeled “Nancy Pelosi” and “Joe Biden Nov. 4, 2020.”
A “concerned citizen” emailed the Tri-City Herald about Cowell’s display, saying it closely depicted a lynching and was offensive to people of color. The citizen also told the paper that a police dispatcher who was called about the decorations was “amused" by them.
Cowell defended her choice of Halloween décor, saying she had seen neighbors stopping and taking photos. She also explained they they were hung from their shoulders, not their necks.
However, she also had people who were concerned about their message, with one person knocking on her door at 11 p.m. to complain.
“It’s not political. It’s not an effigy. It’s not a hate message,” she said. “People need to get out of their freaking bubble... But I know God’s higher. I know that God placed Donald there (in the White House).”
Though Cowell said her decorations were “not political," she also told the paper they were meant to show support for President Donald Trump.
“We’re not here to do anything but say we are here for Trump,” she said.
