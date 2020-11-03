Republican Andy Barr wins re-election to U.S. House in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr has won reelection to a fifth term in a central Kentucky congressional district.
Barr defeated Democratic challenger Josh Hicks in a district that for decades has swung between Republicans and Democrats.
Barr had been a target of national Democrats and held off another hard-charging challenge to keep the seat in the GOP column.
The 6th District stretches from Kentucky’s bluegrass region to the Appalachian foothills and includes the state’s second-largest city, Lexington.
Barr has been a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump.
Hicks released the following statement on the election results:
