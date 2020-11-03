Republican Andy Barr wins re-election to U.S. House in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District

“Over the past year and a half, I have been privileged to be a part of a movement that was about so much more than just me, or just my ideas. This has been a campaign of, and by, and for regular folks, and I am humbled to have been a part of it. I am deeply grateful to everyone who helped us build this campaign. Whether you spent your free time making phone calls, or gave a few of your hard-earned dollars, your belief and energy sustained me. Tonight, I congratulate Congressman Barr on his victory in this election, and I thank the thousands of volunteers and supporters I’ve met across the Sixth District during our campaign.”

Josh Hicks