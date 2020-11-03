State launches internal review into KSP’s training material

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Questions surround the departure of the Kentucky State Police commissioner just days after racially-charged training materials became public.
WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters broke the news of Rodney Brewer’s resignation Monday evening.
The training materials used by cadets prior to 2013, before they were removed, pushed the recruits to be “ruthless killers,” the duPont Manual High School newspaper Manual RedEye reported.
The student publication revealed a photo slideshow that quoted Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, encouraging cadets to use violence while on the force.
During his daily COVID-19 briefing Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addressed the offensiveness of the material and how racism should never be tolerated.
There is now an internal review of all training materials, a spokesperson for the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet confirmed to WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters.
During Monday’s briefing, Beshear did not mention Brewer’s resignation. The briefing was before WAVE 3 News obtained a copy of a letter confirming the change in leadership.
Beshear had appointed Brewer commissioner years after Brewer had served in the same role under Beshear’s father, former Gov. Steve Beshear.
WAVE 3 News has submitted questions to Beshear’s office about Brewer’s resignation, which the governor typically answers during the COVID-19 briefings.
This story will be updated with any new information from Beshear’s office.
