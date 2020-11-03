Volunteer drivers, shuttles busy sending voters to the polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A number of people wouldn’t have made out to vote on Election Day, if volunteer drivers didn’t put the pedal to the metal towards the polls.
All day on Tuesday, Sarah Kuhn drove around the city driving people to polling places.
Kuhn volunteered with the Louisville Urban League, a non-profit social services organization. The group has been working since the beginning of in-person early voting in Jefferson County to get people to polling locations.
The healthcare professional said she had the day off and decided to do more to provoke change.
“I just felt like I had the day off, I have a car, I just had to put some action towards the frustrations I was feeling towards the system,” Kuhn said.
If voters didn’t know about volunteer shuttles, TARC had routes taking people to polling places for free. Riders asked the bus drivers ‘May I ride to vote?’ and would be able to cast a ballot and get driven back to the original bus stop.
Even during these unprecedented times, the one thing people knew for sure.. they had to get out and vote.
“People just want to talk,” said Kuhn. “Its been really cool I’ve learned a lot about the people I’ve given rides to; just happy to be involved.”
