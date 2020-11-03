Voting going smoothly at Kentucky Expo Center

By Maira Ansari | November 3, 2020 at 1:50 PM EST - Updated November 3 at 1:50 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Voting has been easy for people at the Kentucky Expo Center on Election Day.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were no long lines and voters were able to vote in minutes. Parking at the Expo Center is free.

The Jefferson County Clerk’s Office said there are 50,000 more voters than there were four years ago.

The clerk’s office said neighborhood poling locations have been busy.

We will have an interactive map of results as they come in tonight here.

