Wisconsin trooper stops driver hauling snowmobile atop car

This undated photo provided by The Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows a snowmobile strapped to the roof of a Toyota Corolla in Northwestern Wisconsin Sunday Nov. 1, 2020. The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled over the driver on Highway 63 in northwestern Wisconsin Sunday afternoon after seeing the snowmobile perched sideways on top of the sedan. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the 23-year-old driver from Clayton explained to the trooper that he had just purchased the snowmobile was headed to a friend's house to show it to him. (Source: Wisconsin Department of Transportation)