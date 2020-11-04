Beshear updates virus numbers in the Commonwealth, extends mask mandate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear updated the public Wednesday afternoon on the state’s battle with COVID-19.
The governor said the mask mandate is being extended another 30 days in the Commonwealth as the virus continues to spread at a rapid pace.
“This isn’t a political thing," he said about the mandate. "It’s people doing the right thing, and some people we need to bring along.”
Wednesday’s new data confirmed 1,635 new cases of the virus in the state, bringing the total number of cases since March to 113,009.
Eleven more people were confirmed to have died to complications from the coronavirus, bringing Kentucky’s virus death toll to 1,514.
Other information provided in Beshear’s briefing included the positivity rate in the state, which currently stands at 6.3% based on a seven-day rolling average. Additionally, at least 1,066 people are hospitalized due to COVID, 286 are in intensive care and 125 are on ventilators.
For more data on the state’s positive cases and breakdowns by county, race, and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
