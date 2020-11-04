Drive-thru healthcare launches in Hikes Point

LOUSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – People can get chest x-rays and other outpatient services in their vehicle at a new facility in Louisville.
Norton Healthcare Express Services opened Wednesday at 2949 Breckenridge Lane.
The facility offers a drive-thru for several outpatient tests including diagnostic testing, vaccines and lab work.
Norton Healthcare president and CEO Russell Cox announced the concept in May following success at Norton Healthcare’s pop-up drive-thru respiratory clinics, according to Norton Healthcare.
One of the goals of the drive-thru is to help keep patients safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.
