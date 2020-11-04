Drive-thru healthcare launches in Hikes Point

Drive-thru healthcare launches in Hikes Point
People can get chest x-rays and other outpatient services in their vehicle at a new facility in Louisville. (Source: Norton Healthcare)
By Sarah Jackson | November 4, 2020 at 7:43 AM EST - Updated November 4 at 8:58 AM

LOUSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – People can get chest x-rays and other outpatient services in their vehicle at a new facility in Louisville.

Norton Healthcare Express Services opened Wednesday at 2949 Breckenridge Lane.

The facility offers a drive-thru for several outpatient tests including diagnostic testing, vaccines and lab work.

Norton Healthcare president and CEO Russell Cox announced the concept in May following success at Norton Healthcare’s pop-up drive-thru respiratory clinics, according to Norton Healthcare.

One of the goals of the drive-thru is to help keep patients safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.