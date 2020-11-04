Drive thru healthcare service unveiled in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Amid a global pandemic, health care providers are finding new ways to serve patients.
In Louisville, some unique services are becoming available and for some of those services, patients won’t even need to leave their car.
“This is not the only place we can do testing, but it’s the first one like this,” said Norton Health Care CEO Russell Cox.
Oil changes are not offered at this garage, although it certainly looks that way.
However, if a patient is need for a COVID-19 test, a flu shot, or a number of other vaccinations, they’re all offered at this drive-thru express health services location.
In April, the facility at Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road was just a thought. As the pandemic grew, so do did the need for COVID-19 testing across all health care providers.
“We’re all fighting the same issue,” said Russell Cox, “and that’s providing access to health care throughout our community.”
In 7 months the facility was built, and on Monday it will be operational.
If and when a vaccine for COVID-19 comes along, Russell Cox believes the innovative facility has uses beyond a pandemic.
“The reality of this is, the pandemic may end with a vaccine,” said Cox, “but the needs that our community is going to have for convenient testing, convenient diagnostics, and safe diagnostics, is not going to go away.”
The express service drive-thru offers diagnostic testing for patients, a swell as other types of lab work.
The services are appointment-only.
Appointments can be made by current Norton patients, or through doctor referrals. Click here for more information.
