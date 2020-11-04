Five Louisville Metro Council members cling to seats, claim victory over opponents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Democratic Louisville Metro Council President David James and Democratic Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin were two members of the council re-elected to their seats on Election Day.
In closer races, Democratic Incumbent Councilwoman Cindi Fowler of District 14 managed to hold one over against Republican Michael Powell. Fowler kept her seat with 53% of the vote.
Republican Scott Reed also clutched his seat with 56% of the vote over Democrat James Michael Green. Reed represents District 16.
Republican Marilyn Parker also held off a challenge from Mera Corlett by getting 54% of the vote for District 18.
Democrats hold the majority in the Metro Council with 19 blue seats and seven red seats.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.