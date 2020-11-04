FORECAST: A few clouds overnight; no rain until next week

- Dry weather continues through the weekend
- Record warmth possible Sunday & Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An area of low pressure to our west will slide eastward overnight allowing a few clouds to filter into the region. Temperatures will be mild in the 40s for most and near 50 degrees in the city. Certainly not as cool as the past couple of nights.
Partly sunny skies are expected Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures running above average will continue their climb into the weekend.
As skies clear Thursday night expect some fog formation.
Use caution on Friday morning as low visibility is possible, especially in valleys and near bodies of water. Lows by that time will be in the 40s. Back into the lower 70s on Friday under a mostly sunny sky once any fog around burns off.
The very pleasant weather continues into the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s. In fact, our forecast high of 77 degrees for Sunday would tie the record previously set in 1999. The warmth will linger into early next week. However, a cold front that brings our next rain chance Tuesday or Wednesday will also send our temperatures back to normal in the 50s and 60s.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.