FORECAST: More 70s than not in the 10 Day Earliest Alert

Grab-N-Go: Wednesday, Nov. 4 Evening forecast
By Kevin Harned | October 30, 2020 at 6:39 AM EDT - Updated November 4 at 3:53 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • THIS WEEKEND: Near-record warmth
  • NEXT WEEK: A cold front + tropics likely to increase the rain chance but timing is still unclear

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another fantastic November afternoon is ahead with plenty of sunshine and warm highs just north of the 70 degree mark.

Some high clouds will stream in late in the day for a nice sunset. High clouds will continue to stream in at times. This will help keep temperatures a bit milder compared to previous nights.

Thursday will feature a high overcast day at times with at least some hazy sunshine getting through. It looks to be enough heating to push highs into the upper 60s/70 degrees.

Clouds will clear out during the evening. This looks to the stage for some valley/river fog toward sunrise. Lows will be in the 40s.

11/2/20 Winter Weather Outlook for 2020-2021

