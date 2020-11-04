KSP Commissioner responds over resignation following training controversy

"Although our training has evolved greatly since our inception, some things have remained constant. Our focus remains on recruiting the individual who can maintain the guardian mentality even during those momentary periods in their career where a tactical mindset must be utilized. The Kentucky State Police has always believed in displaying dignity, compassion, and fairness when dealing with the public. We strongly adhere to the timeless core values of honor, integrity, and courage throughout our careers. Courtesy and professionalism continue to be the trademark of every trooper who proudly wears our uniform. We believe that all people are created equal and remain color blind regarding the race, religion, or creed of those who desperately need our assistance. Our oath of office is a covenant that assures the citizenry that if need be, we will lay down our life for them, even though we may not know their name. This is what we continually strive for….this is who we are.