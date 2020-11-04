KSP: Man slammed with child exploitation charges after undercover Breckenridge Co. investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Westview man is facing child exploitation felony charges after an undercover investigation conducted by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.
James Thomas Richard, 33, was found to be sharing photos of children being sexually exploited on the internet, KSP Lt. Mike Bowling revealed.
Richard was arrested after a search warrant was issued for a home in Westview Wednesday. There, investigators seized equipment Richard reportedly used to “facilitate the crime.”
The equipment will be examined at KSP’s forensic lab.
Richard is charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and three counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. Bowling said the charges are punishable by one to five years in prison.
