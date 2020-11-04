Ky teenager accused of killing grandparents

ALVATON, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager is in custody in Alvaton after a daugher found her parents murdered in their Warren County home.
Police were called after the daughter of the couple went to the home and found her father dead in the garage on H.E. Johnson Road.
Police found a person on the back porch of the home who tipped them off to a suspect, the couple’s grandsons, 19-year-old Joshua Wright.
Police found Wright sitting on the front porch of another home 20 minutes away still wearing a bloody T-shirt and socks, seemingly under the influence.
He was taken into custody Wright and charged with two counts of murder along with a robbery charge.
