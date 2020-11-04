McConnell fields questions over President Trump’s election comments

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There were some strong statements by President Donald Trump overnight Wednesday about the outcome of Tuesday’s election, including his claim of victory and a threat to go to court if he doesn’t win. All of it had Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fielding questions one day after he won re-election to the Senate.
McConnell (R-Ky.) said early Wednesday his own position as leader, while he seemed to be in a good position, he didn’t know if he would be the offensive or defensive coordinator of the Senate as votes were still being counted at the time.
After several hours of back and forth results came in, President Trump claimed victory over Democrat Joe Biden.
“We did win this election,” Trump said, making the statement as millions of votes were still being counted in several states.
“This is a fraud on the American public,” Trump added, “We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop.”
Fresh off his latest Kentucky win, McConnell was asked what he thought about the President’s comments.
“Well, it’s not unusual for people to claim they won the election,”McConnell said smiling, “I can think of that happening on numerous occasions, but claiming you won the election is different from finishing the counting.”
McConnell said in both the close Senate races and the Presidential election, it’s up to each state and going to court over it is also nothing new.
“It may take a while for the voting to finish and both sides will probably be lawyered up,” McConnell said, “if it’s a close election that’s happened before and could well happen this time.”
McConnell maintained finality will be reached with the Electoral College system.
Just as Kentucky had successful absentee and early in person voting due to the pandemic, McConnell said every state was handling its election differently and acknowledged that we all have to accept what they are doing.
“We have to adapt to whatever the rules are in given states,” McConnell said, “it’s not up to the federal government to determine how that’s done.”
On other election issues, McConnell said even though the GOP did very well in Kentucky, the party needs to improve in the suburbs, with women voters and college educated voters. McConnell also said he would like to get another pandemic relief package passed before the end of the year.
