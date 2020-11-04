More than 61,000 children diagnosed with Covid-19 last week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New information coming from pediatricians about children and the coronavirus is very concerning. Soaring case counts around the country are impacting children at unprecedented levels.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear brought up the rise in cases with children in his Tuesday briefing.
“We have 255 kids, 18 and under that tested positive just in this report,” Governor Beshear said.
The growth of cases in children is concerning to some healthcare professionals.
“We continue to not only see a surge in the virus but, more and more of our kids by percentage getting it.“ Dr. Kris Bryant pediatric infectious disease specialist with Norton Children’s/UofL said. “That’s concerning on a local level with doctors tracking the virus and on a national level...with all parents. This is worth preventing in children.'
Parents of children diagnosed also watch their children go through a scary disease.
”My son, was almost, you know, was almost at the point of, is he going to make it or not?” mother Ashley White said. “That’s how bad it really aggressively attacked his immune system.”
The number of children diagnosed with covid-19 hit a record high the last week of October in the US. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 61,000 kids tested positive.
That’s more than in any other week during the pandemic. The statistics mirror the cases in the Louisville area. Norton Children’s says in October they tested more than 4,250 children, 377 tested positives.
”Now kids make up 14% of all positive covid cases if you just look at Norton Healthcare numbers," Bryant said.
Children now represent 11% of all US cases, up from just 2% in mid-April. Experts say the true number is likely even higher because many children have mild symptoms and aren’t tested.
Bryant says it’s hard to pinpoint one reason why cases with kids are going up but, covid fatigue could be a factor. Kids may find it tough to wear a mask and keep a distance from one another.
“Does this have anything to do with kids going back to school?” reporter Maira Ansari asked Bryant.
“It’s a good question and I think it’s something we are going to have to look at more closely,” Bryant said. “I personally have not heard of big outbreaks but, schools aren’t the only place where kids come into contact with each other.”
Bryant says sporting events and social gatherings can also play a role. Bryant adds that It’s important to keep in mind that most kids who test positive are not terribly sick. Only a small number get hospitalized. Bryant said that we don’t know the long term side effects of covid in children.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.