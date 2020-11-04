Push for King Louis XVI statue’s restoration in Louisville comes as $27k removal cost is revealed

“The extensive damage to the King Louie comes in three different forms. First, the exposure to weather from being displayed outside. Second, the paint applied. And, third, the physical removal of the arm and other pieces. I will discuss each a little and how they interact. Marble is not suitable for outdoor display. As marble is exposed to weather the surface deteriorates. While the overall appearance remains consistent, the surface becomes porous with the texture of sandstone. The texture grows quicker the longer the exposure persists. Water soaks in the porous surface exaggerating the negative effects of the freeze thaw cycle of our climate which concrete cracks. The cracks evident in the piece show instability in the entire form. The level of instability is not easily ascertained, but outdoors it should not be considered safe. Paint removal is made more difficult due to the porosity of the surface from outdoor exposure. The usual solvents used to remove paint will possibly work, but the danger remains that the paint will work further into the piece. As a bronze sculpture specialist, I would defer to a professional stone conservator. However, any work done by the city to remove the paint should not include heat or a pressure washer. Both will only further the damage to the surface. Replacing the arm and other modest recreation is straightforward and possible. But, due to the instability of the piece, I would recommend that it be indoors and away from public access. After talking with my partners, we have decided it best to not take this work on ourselves. It would be in the interest of the city to use a stone conservator to complete this work. As it is in our personal and professional interests, I will continue to search for the best solutions for this problem and an appropriate vendor of these services.”