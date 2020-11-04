State republicans win new seats to preserve GOP legislative majority

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Senator Mitch McConnell wasn’t the only Kentucky Republican with something to celebrate on election night
The state legislature, already dominated by the GOP, saw its influence grow with a net gain of 13 new seats in the House and 1 in the Senate.
Democratic-backed measures could soon face tougher resistance.
“I think it’s going to be harder for the economic engines of Kentucky to get a lot of the support they need,” Democratic State Senator Morgan McGarvey said. " I think it’s going to be harder for us to get new revenue options like sports gaming, like casino gaming."
The traditional urban-rural divide in the state legislature could be more difficult to bridge at a time when COVID-19 and social conflict are impacting cities,
“I think people are frustrated there hasn’t been more aggressive leadership on a lot of those issues that are affecting families and the economic and financial stability of families,” Republican Senator Julie Raque Adams said, “the shuttering of businesses and economic development and also a lot of the unrest that we’re feeling here in Louisville.”
The city of Louisville will be asking for legislative approval of a plan to give subpoena power to a citizen police review board.
“I think what it really means is that we’re going to have to have some bipartisan cooperation and work better together,” Louisville Metro Council President David James said.
Republican leaders credit President Trump’s strong showing with bringing Republican voters to the polls, including to the suburbs for some key victories.
“Those are areas not traditionally friendly to us,” Republican Speaker of the House David Osborne said. “They certainly have been trending more and more purple.”
