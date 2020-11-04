Votes on JCPS tax hike won’t count

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The vote for the JCPS tax increase appeared on ballots across Jefferson County, but regardless of the vote, the taxes will go up.
Signatures for a petition to get the JCPS tax increase on the ballot were certified by the clerk’s office over the summer. That changed last week after a judge ruled the petition invalid because of duplicated or false signatures. It still appeared on the 2020 ballot because the ballot forms were already printed.
The Jefferson County Public School board already approved the four percent revenue rate increase. The additional amount that would get the JCPS tax to 7 cents is what went on the ballot to be voted for.
That’s $70 a year for a $100,000 home.
Renee Murphy, the spokesperson for JCPS, said she doesn’t want people to forget the ‘why’ and ‘purpose’ behind the increase.
“We’re talking about an additional $50 million-plus dollars a year to support students. That’s to support facility needs,” Murphy said. “That’s to support more resources to our highest needs schools, to support racial equity and our work around that. It’s also to increase instructional time for our students. We want to have 10,000 students in our learning programs in addition to other programs.”
Murphy said people in Jefferson County will see the 4 percent revenue increase on their current property taxes. In the fall of 2021 taxpayers will see an additional increase if the judge’s decision is upheld.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Polio said a tax increase would allow the district to finally invest in west Louisville as it should. It’s an extra $54 million for the district the board has already set to improve schools.
Murphy said JCPS has over a billion dollars in facility needs. The group ‘No JCPS Tax Hike’ already said they plan on appealing the judge’s decision. There could be a special election to determine what will happen with the tax hike, meaning all the ballots will be stored for the next 22 months.
